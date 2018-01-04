Alicia Neaves (Photo: Brian Dressler)

Alicia is thrilled to call South Carolina her new home!

The San Antonio native comes to Columbia from her hometown’s CBS affiliate KENS 5, where she served as a reporter for two years. Alicia covered breaking news stories throughout South Texas, extending east to Houston during Hurricane Harvey and New Orleans, LA during Hurricane Nate.

Alicia discovered her passion for the television industry in college at the University of Evansville in Indiana. She interned at WEHT-TV in Henderson, Kentucky with the ABC affiliate’s sports department and with the university’s radio station WUEV. She graduated in 2011 with a double-major in Communications and Spanish.

After college, Alicia worked two years in production at San Antonio’s NBC affiliate WOAI-TV where she helped build computer graphics and presented daily web news segments.

Subsequently, she landed her first reporting job in Midland, Texas at the NBC/Telemundo station where she reported and anchored in English and Spanish. Her coverage extended across the West Texas border into Ojinaga, Mexico. In 2015, she earned her second reporting job in San Antonio.

Alicia has one younger brother, Isaac, and a Blue Heeler/Shepherd mix named Lucy. She thanks her mom, Elsa, and daddy Roland for her love of adventure, and she credits her mentors throughout the years for her love of storytelling.



