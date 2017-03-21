Andrea Mock (Photo: WLTX)

Andrea Mock has been an Evening Anchor at WLTX since April of 2007. "It was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life, being a journalist is something I've always known I needed to do," Andrea said. With an uncle who was a News Director, and her mother once having her own show, Andrea says she's been a news junkie for as long as she can remember.

Andrea came from WNWO in Toledo, OH where she was as an Anchor and Reporter. Prior to that she was the Anchor and Executive Producer of the morning shows at WDTV in Clarksburg/Morgantown, WV. She also served as an Anchor and Field Producer for "News Ohio" a weekly civics program on PBS. In her decade in the news business, Andrea has won several awards including three regional Emmys and an AP News award for her reporting.

Andrea spent two years at Ohio University in the Scripps Howard School of Journalism. She transferred to Kent State University to specialize in broadcast news. There, she received several honors including President's List for 4.0 GPA, Dean's List, Golden Key National Honor Society, the Journalism Alumni Scholarship, and the Gene Stebbins Journalism Scholarship.

According to Andrea the best day of her life was, October 13, 2009 when she became a mother. She said, "Just looking at my son, Brady, warms my heart. I think I smile from the inside out when I'm with him. I am so blessed."

After losing many loved ones to cancer, Andrea started volunteering with the American Cancer Society, acting as a chairperson for the Relay for Life, and helping them with media relations. She's a member of the Midlands American Cancer Society Advisory Council and on the planning committee for Columbia's new Downtown Relay for Life. Andrea also works with "Happy Wheels" a non-profit that hand delivers new toys to every child at Palmetto Children's Hospital once a week.

In her spare time, you can find Andrea engaged in an intense game of hide and seek with Brady or going for a run. She's a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbia.

Let Andrea Mock know what's going on in the Midlands. Send her tweets @AndreaMockwltx or e-mail her at andreamock@wltx.com

