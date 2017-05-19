Ashley Izbicki

Ashley Izbicki is the morning co-anchor for WLTX. She joins us from our sister station, WBIR, in Knoxville, TN.

She has a passion for digging for truth and pushing for answers through investigative reporting. Since she was in elementary school, she knew she wanted to pursue journalism and "grow-up" to telling stories that would cultivate change.

While at WBIR she anchored the weekend morning show and reported during the week.

Prior to Knoxville, Ashley helped launch ABC 57 News in South Bend, near her hometown, where she was a multi-media journalist.

Ashley is a Dean's List graduate of Columbia College Chicago, where she interned with NBC 5's Sports Department, CBS 2's Investigative Team, and Comcast SportsNet.

She says the highlights of working in the Windy City included covering the Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, Bears, and the 2008 Presidential Election.

When she's not being a news junkie, she enjoys kickboxing, reading, cheering on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and spending time with her husband and pets. Ashley loves traveling, fashion, football, and LOTS of coffee. She's happy to no longer endure the brutal winters of the Midwest and is excited to call Famously Hot Columbia home.

Email Ashley at: aizbicki@wltx.com. You can also tweet her at @ashleyizbicki or connect with her on Facebook.

