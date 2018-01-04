Chris Delcamp (Photo: Brian Dressler)

Chris Delcamp joined WLTX in December of 2017 as the weekend morning anchor.

Chris comes to the Palmetto State from up North in the Motor City/Motown Detroit, Michigan where he worked for Live in the D, an entertainment & lifestyle show at the NBC affiliate in Detroit. Prior to Detroit, Chris was a reporter in Toledo, Ohio, Las Vegas, Nevada, and a director and videographer in Palm Springs, California and Topeka, Kansas.

While working for Live in the D in Detroit, Chris became known as the “adventure reporter,” doing stories like zip lining, rock climbing and axe throwing. Then, when he did a story about scuba diving, he discovered it was something that he loved. Since then, he has attained his Open Water Diver certification with Scuba Schools International, and will talk about scuba given any opportunity to do so. He hopes to use his diving and video skills in the future to promote conservation, and the need for healthy waterways.

Chris loves to go in depth when it comes to story-telling and intends to use his talents to produce feature stories in and around Columbia. He intends to get to know Columbia by telling stories about the people, attractions, and activities that the area offers, and welcomes any ideas that may lead to an interesting story.

In his free time, Chris loves doing anything water related, whether he’s 60 feet under the water, or spending time boating on top. Chris brings his wife and two young daughters to Columbia, and they are all excited about not having to shovel snow any longer.



