Chuck Ringwalt

Chuck Ringwalt went from Pennsylvania to the Palmetto State back in 2011 and hasn’t looked back since.

Chuck first realized his passion for delivering the news back home in Springfield, Pennsylvania after watching a local reporter share stories one Christmas morning.

After graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from USC, Chuck joined News19 as a full time multimedia journalist in May 2015.

Even though you’re just starting to see his face and hear his voice, you might have already seen his work. Chuck began working at WLTX just before his senior year of college filming football games for Friday Night Blitz and gathering interviews for the station’s weekend newscasts.

Chuck has covered several of the biggest news stories that this state has seen including the aftermath of the attack on Emanuel AME Church in Charleston and the taking down of the Confederate Flag right here in Columbia at the South Carolina State House.

When he’s not reporting, Chuck loves to sit back, relax, and enjoy spending time with family and friends. He loves quoting movies (even if he’s not 100 percent right). His favorite movie is the 1975 classic “Jaws” and his favorite thing to do is cheer on the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium!

Chuck is always looking to meet new people and share their stories, whatever that story may be. If you’d like to get in touch with Chuck you can send him a tweet @ChuckRingwalt, a friend request by searching Chuck Ringwalt WLTX, or email him at CRingwalt@wltx.com.

