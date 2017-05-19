Daniel Bonds

Daniel Bonds joined the News19 weather team in July of 2007, but he is not new to the WLTX family. He began working for the station in January 2006 as a photojournalist and he still shoots when he is not forecasting.

A Winnsboro native, he graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in Marketing and Human Resources Management in 1999. He also has a Broadcast Meteorology Certificate and earned a Masters of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State.

When Daniel is not working he enjoys home improvement projects, working out, and spending time with his family and friends. Daniel and his wife Laura currently live in Winnsboro and have two boys Travis and Johnathan.

You can follow Daniel on Twitter or send him an e-mail at bdaniel@wltx.com

