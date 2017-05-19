Darci Strickland

There was never any doubt as to what kind of career Darci Strickland would have: it had to be communication. Her love of people, infectious smile, and commitment to the community have made her one of the most popular journalists in The Midlands.

A native of Ladson, South Carolina, near Charleston, Darci joined WLTX-TV in 1997 as a General Assignment Reporter and Weekend Weather Anchor. In 1998, Darci moved to the mornings as the Meteorologist and teamed up with News Anchor J.R. Berry on News 19's Morning and Noon News programs. In early 2002, Darci's role expanded again. In addition to doing the weather for News 19 at Noon, Darci joined J.R. Berry as Co-Anchor for the 6 and 7PM Newscast. In August of 2007, Darci and Andrea Mock changed the face of local TV news by starting Friends at Five. Currently, Darci anchors the Noon broadcast, co-anchors Friends at Five with Andrea Mock, and co-anchors the 6pm broadcast with J.R. Berry. In addition to her role as anchor, she frequently works on special assignments.

Darci has a degree in Journalism from the University of South Carolina and a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Darci is an Emmy and Alfred I. DuPont Award winning journalist. Her infectious and positive speaking. style make her WLTX’s most requested speaker, leading to many requests from schools, charitable organizations, churches, and other associations statewide. Darci is one of the main spokespersons for Buddy Call 19, a station project that encourages women to do self-breast examinations . In addition to Buddy Call 19, Darci spearheads the recognition of great teachers, through our Teacher of the Week awards.

In her spare time, Darci enjoys reading, traveling, working in the community and spending time with her husband Torrey and daughters Logan, Layla and Lauren. She's a volunteer Guardian ad Litem with Richland County, a Board Member for Workshop Theater, University of South Carolina 2005 Young Alumni of the Year, 2005 South Carolina Broadcaster's Association Anchor of the Year and 2009 South Carolina Broadcaster's Association TV Personality of the Year. Darci is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, attends Journey United Methodist Church in Columbia and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Darci's passion for community service is outweighed only by her passion for serving the people of the Midlands through her work at News 19.

Darci enjoys connecting with her viewers on Facebook and Twitter. She shares breaking news to personal updates daily. You can also email her atdstrickland@wltx.com

© 2017 WLTX-TV