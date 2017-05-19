Deon Guillory

Deon Guillory joined WLTX as Anchor of News 19 this Morning in January 2016.

Deon wakes up at 2am to get ready for work. It’s early, but he loves being able to help wake up the people of the Midlands.

Deon has always dreamed of becoming a journalist and was always the most talkative student in his classes. He is an award winning journalist who has worked in Richmond, Virginia, San Antonio, Texas and his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Deon was a part of the team who reported in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. It’s a time that is very special to him and one he credits for making him the journalist he is today.

In his spare time, he loves sports and his friends call him a gym rat. Deon also enjoys movies, music and has recently taken up cooking as a hobby. Deon loves going to schools and talking to kids and letting them know they can be whatever that want to be in life as long as they are willing to work hard for it.

You can follow Deon on Twitter @DeonWLTX.

