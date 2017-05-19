Efren Afante

Efren Afante joined the WLTX Weather team in May 2015,and he is honored to be your weekday morning meteorologist. He comes to us from the CBS affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi.

He brings his experience of forecasting some of the most complex severe and winter weather in the country. That includes the April 28th, 2014 tornado outbreak in the central U.S.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma . While there he was an Undergraduate Research Assistant with the Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching Radar (SMART-R) Program .

Some of that research included The Verification Of Rotation of Tornadoes Experiment 2 (VORTEX2) Project in 2010 and The Deep Convective Clouds and Chemistry (DC3) Project in 2012. He has done extensive research while at OU analyzing hurricanes, tornadoes, severe storms. and lightning detection.

He is very passionate about weather and the effects it has on people and their everyday life. He is excited to join the Midlands most accurate weather team.

He enjoys talking to the public and especially to students from preschool to college. Efren is excited to be here in the Midlands where he can enjoy the trees and the short trip to the ocean.

© 2017 WLTX-TV