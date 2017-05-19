Janae Frazier

Janae Frazier is a multimedia journalist for News 19. The Connecticut native joined the team in September 2015.

She's spent the last six years in North Carolina as a student journalist at Elon University and as a multimedia journalist, reporter and producer at WECT News in Wilmington. Now, she's excited for the chance to explore the warmer Carolina and to connect with its people.

While at WECT, she conducted the first ever interview with multimillionaire lottery winner Marie Holmes and covered the controversial story of murder suspect Antonio Beatty sticking his tongue out during a court hearing at the murder victim's family.

Janae has been recognized for her coverage of the North Carolina education system, earning nods from RTDNAC. She's interned at NBC Nightly News, NBC Connecticut and WFMY News 2.

When she’s not working on a story, Janae can be found munching on delicious vegetarian cuisine or bopping around to music usually only she can hear. She's trained in ballet, modern and jazz. Additionally, she has experience in Christian Hip Hop and Mime. She's also taught a "Zumba-like" fitness class on trampolines.

Whether she's writing, on-air or dancing, she loves telling stories that inform, empower and inspire others.

If you have any story ideas please do not hesitate to email her at jfrazier@wltx.com. Be sure to connect with her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, just search Janae Frazier. She wants to hear from you!

WLTX