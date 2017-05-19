Joe Cook

Joe Cook's passion is sports. Moving from Virginia to the last frontier in Alaska to report on sports proves his dedication.

Joe joined the WLTX Sports team in August 2016 as the Weekend Sports Anchor He has covered Clemson's run to the 2017 College Football National Championship, South Carolina Gamecock athletics and high school sports all over the Midlands.

in Fairbanks Joe covered dog mushing events like the world famous 1000 mile Iditarod sled dog race, the legendary Alaska Goldpanners Midnight Sun Baseball game, WCHA Division I hockey, GNAC Division II athletics and the World Eskimo Indian Olympic Games.

Joe was also the radio color commentator for the Norfolk State University men's basketball team and the play by play voice for the women's basketball team and was on the air when NSU upset Missouri in the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

He's also interviewed sports greats like Magic Johnson, former pro football player Bruce Smith, former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer and 4 time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race Champion, Lance Mackey.

Joe graduated from Norfolk State University. When Joe is not watching NBA and college hoops he's rooting for his San Francisco 49ers, Michigan Wolverines and Atlanta Braves.

You can catch Joe in a gym playing pickup basketball or in the kitchen polishing his baking and chef skills.

Follow Joe on Twitter @joecooksports and if you have a story idea or know where there is a good pick up game of hoops email jcook@wltx.com

