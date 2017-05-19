Kayla Binette

Kayla Binette joined the News 19 team in February 2017. Kayla was born and raised in Maine, but she is excited to call the Midlands home!

Kayla’s passion for journalism started her freshman year at Endicott College. She received a degree in contemporary journalism but realized that her heart was in broadcast. Kayla decided to attend Syracuse University, where she received her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism. During her time at Syracuse, Kayla had the opportunity to interview Chandler Jones, former defensive end for the New England Patriots.

After graduating from Syracuse, Kayla worked at a radio station based in Portland, Maine before heading to Bangor to work for WLBZ. She was a multimedia journalist, as well as the weekend sports anchor. While at WLBZ, she covered a 102-car pile-up and interviewed Stanley Cup Champion and Maine native Brian Dumoulin.

When she's not at work, Kayla is exploring what South Carolina has to offer, following her favorite sports teams (Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and the Bruins), playing volleyball or attending country concerts.

If you have any story ideas, e-mail Kayla at kbinette@wltx.com.

