Lana Harris

Lana Harris is a Georgia peach, born and raised near Atlanta

After graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Digital and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sociology, Lana joined the WLTX team as a multiskilled journalist

When she’s not reporting, Lana is at home watching Netflix or exploring South Carolina. She is always looking for new restaurants to try or places to go. She also loves to cook and try new recipes!

Her passion for news has only grown over the years and she is committed to finding stories that make you think, feel, and act. What excites her the most is being able to impact, inform, and inspire thousands of people every day!

Follow her on Facebook at Lana Harris WLTX and on Twitter @LanaHarrisWLTX.

If you have any story ideas (or suggestions about places in the Midlands to visit!) e-mail her at lharris@wltx.com.



