Mary Sturgill joined the News 19 WLTX team in December 2014. "Ever since I watched CBS Sunday Morning with my dad every Sunday when I was a kid, I wanted to be a journalist. I loved the idea of telling people's stories." Mary said.

Mary came to WLTX from our Gannett sister station KBMT/KJAC in Beaumont, TX where she was an Anchor/Reporter, anchoring the 12News at Noon, K-JAC Live at 4 O'clock and 12News at 6:30 Newscasts on K-JAC. She also was a host of a weekend talk show called, SETX Weekly.

Before moving to Texas, Mary was an Anchor/Reporter for the CBS affiliate in Idaho Falls, ID at KIDK. There she had a special series, called "Eye on Idaho." That is where she won her first SPJ Award for an investigation she did into Sex Offenders on MySpace.

Originally from North Carolina, Mary graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in English Literature and received her master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Mary has won awards in several different categories including, Best Newscast, Best Hard Feature, Best Spot News, Best Sports Story and Best Environmental story to name a few.

In her free time, Mary is an avid runner who ran seven half marathons last year. She spends time advocating for the causes close to her heart and raising awareness about the wonderful opportunities in our community to give back and make a difference. She has a facebook blog called BeautifulMess. She says, "I think it's important to not take ourselves so seriously which is why I chose the name BeautifulMess. The name represents not only me, it represents all of us. But on the flip side, life can get messy, we get ourselves into 'messes,' but it can also be abundant, as in a 'mess' of peppers etc. So I hope my blog inspires, motivates and lets people know that they are not the only ones out there with daily mishaps, with insecurities, but despite whatever comes our way, we can chose to live a happy fulfilled life and make a difference. Even with the stories I do everyday, that is my motivation; to shed light, to empower and to make a difference."

Mary also loves listening to live music with friends, going to the theater, designing jewelry and she has recently gotten hooked on 'upcycling.' So when she is not running she can be found searching for her next project of taking something old and making it new again. A cause close to Mary's heart is animal rescue which is why, Mary has rescued three 'fur kids;' a dog and two cats, named Abbie, Maddie and MJ.

