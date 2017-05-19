Nic Jones

Nic Jones, a native of the Palmetto State, joined the News 19 team as a multiskilled journalist in May 2017.

Nic graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.

He’s spent time behind the camera at WLTX over the past two years as a photo journalist, During that time you may have seen him coving the October Flood of 2015 and talking sports on line for both college and high school athletics in the state.

With an unwavering dedication to high quality journalism, Nic sets his passion on bringing you the news and facts that matter and impact your community.

When Nic is not in the newsroom, you can find him playing his guitar or watching sports, especially college football. Although he’s been in the state of South Carolina his entire life, Nic’s always looking for new places to visit in the Palmetto State.

You can keep up with the stories Nic is covering on twitter @NicJones98 or liking his page on Facebook @NicJonesReports.

If you have any story ideas you would like to send to Nic, feel free to message him on social media or email him at njones@wltx.com.



© 2017 WLTX-TV