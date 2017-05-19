Reggie Anderson

Reggie Anderson has been a member of the WLTX Sports Department since 1993.

He has lived in South Carolina all of his life. He was raised on a farm in Darlington and graduated from James F. Byrnes Academy.

As a freshman at Coker College he joined WHSC Radio in Hartsville where he was the weeknight announcer, in addition to serving as the play-by-play announcer for Hartsville High football games and an analyst for Coker College basketball.

After a brief stint as a sportswriter for the Florence Morning News, Reggie came to Columbia in 1991 to pursue a masters degree in mass communications at USC. Reggie worked as a graduate assistant in the USC Sports Information Department from 1991-1993 where he was the primary media contact for the women's volleyball and basketball teams, as well as working at Williams-Brice Stadium on game days.

He joined WLTX-TV in August of 1993 and he has covered a number of historic events including Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots, Dale Earnhardt's first and only Daytona 500 win and USC's first national championship in baseball. He was also on hand when the Gamecock football team was in Atlanta competing in its first SEC Championship game. Reggie keeps an eye on all of the in-state teams and makes sure he keeps viewers informed of their progress.

A native of Darlington, Reggie lives in Lexington with his wife, Terri. They have two sons, Joshua and Justin,

Follow Reggie on Twitter or email him at randerson@wltx.com

© 2017 WLTX-TV