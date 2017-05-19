Sonia Gutierrez

Ever since Sonia Gutierrez watched the news with her father as a young girl, she wanted to be the one sharing stories to families everywhere.

Sonia is fully bilingual and bicultural. She speaks Spanish and English and considers herself to be Mexican-American.

Sonia started her journalism career early as a freshman in college where she worked on social media for Univision Colorado. She then interned with NBC Telemundo Denver, 9NEWS and completed a State Capitol Fellowship before graduating. Sonia Gutierrez holds a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.

After graduating from Metropolitan State University of Denver, Sonia worked at NBC Telemundo Denver. During her time there the station won multiple awards, the one she is most proud of is for investigative reporting on Colorado driver's licenses.

Sonia is an alumna of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists student projects.

Sonia has a passion for telling community stories that make an impact, educate and inspire. She also loves to try new foods and dance salsa!

Follow her on Twitter @SoniaReports and on Facebook at Sonia Gutierrez WLTX.

