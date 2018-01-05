Whitney Sullivan

(Photo: Brian Dressler/WLTX)

There is no place like home, which is why Whitney says she is blessed to work at a station committed to the community she grew up in.

Whitney started her career with WLTX in 2014 as an assignment editor and associate producer. Over the course of three years, she worked in several different positions.

During her time with the station, Whitney has covered the 2015 Historic October Flood, the 2015 Charleston Church Shooting, and the removal of the Confederate Flag from the State House grounds. Her work as a producer covering the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando earned her an Emmy nomination, and her stories have been featured in USA Today.

Whitney attended Joseph Keels Elementary, E.L. Wright Middle School, and Richland Northeast High School in the Columbia area. While she calls the Capital City home, she is also a proud magna cum laude graduate of Clemson University. Whitney’s dedication to implementing diversity in her personal, academic, and civic endeavors afforded her the opportunity to address critical issues in the Clemson community and receive the Roderick Duncan Geddes Memorial Award for Excellence in Diversity and Communication.

Whitney has a heart for the younger generation and serves as a volunteer with the student ministry at Newspring church. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She thanks God for the strong support system she has in her family and friends. Whether it’s exploring a new city or watching a movie, she loves spending time with them.

Whitney is committed to creating and delivering innovative content that engages, informs, encourages and impacts the community.

You can connect with her on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email her at wsullivan@wltx.com



