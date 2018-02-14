Welcome to the all new WGRZ.com on desktop!

New WGRZ.COM

Our new look overhaul continues! You have probably noticed our new mobile website on your phone. Hopefully, you are enjoying its clean design, easy navigation and fast load times. Now, we’re launching the all-new WGRZ.com on your computer and tablet.

The new desktop design features a modern interface putting everything you need front and center. You’ll enjoy clear breaking news alerts, accessing weather from every page, scroll directly from one article to the next and less intrusive ads. We’ve also added more bold and colorful imagery, increased the amount of video and article content and made it as easy as possible for you to find and share content with your friends and family.

All across WGRZ.com, you’ll find LIVE video, on-demand video, photo galleries, articles, social experiences and user-generated content. Our entire team works around the clock to ensure you have a reliable, fast connection to everything going on here in Buffalo. Oh, one more important thing. In today’s chaotic world where it’s hard to separate fact from fiction, our philosophy is simple. As neighbors in this community, we want you to have a place to go that you can trust. The local content we provide here at WGRZ is content our team has vetted and verified.

We hope you enjoy the new site and participate in making it as strong as possible by providing us your feedback. Share what you like or don’t like about the redesign by dropping us a note on our Facebook page or by visiting http://www.wgrz.com/about/contact-us.

© 2018 WGRZ-TV