40 Awesome Things About Star Wars on the Franchise's 40th Anniversary

2017 Disney

Thursday marks the 40th (yes, 40th!) anniversary of the iconic Star Wars film franchise.

In honor of four decades of the Force, we compiled a list of 40 awesome things about the intergalactic world that has enraptured us for half of a lifetime.

Enjoy this list, you will. (We hope.) Don't see GIFs below? Go here.

1. Always good to watch the Star Wars films on sick days.

2. The droids

R2-D2, K-2S0, BB-8, C-3P0, Mouse Droid, R5-D4

3. Lightsabers are awesome.

4. Simple Good vs. Evil story

5. Lots of fandom around background-characters

The guy carrying the ice cream maker. The Stormtrooper who bumps his head.

6. The crazy creatures and aliens

Maz Katana. Hammerhead. Admiral Akbar. Kit Fisto. Jawas. Sand People.

7. Stormtroopers look awesome

But they can’t shoot worth a damn.

8. Ewoks

9. Spaceships

X-Wings, Y-Wings, U-Wings, Tie Fighters, Battle Cruisers. the Millennium Falcon. Star Destroyers, A-Wings

10. Catchy tunes

The John Williams score and other songs like the Cantina Song.

11. Awesome special effects

12. Cool Costumes

Princess Leia, Lando, Padme Amidala and many more.

13. Romance

Lots of kissin’ and stuff.

14. The Force is awesome

That little old Yoda can life a spaceship using the Force.

15. The Death Star

It's super scary. The tractor-beam was awesome, too.

16. It’s not always happy… like 'The Empire Strikes Back.'

17. We love to hate Jar Jar Binks.

18. Weapons

Rebels use them best. Blasters, the Starkiller Base, lightsabers and those rolling blue beach balls!

19. Blue Milk

And, other weird foods like the spongey bread Rey eats in 'The Force Awakens.'

20. Lots of arms getting cut off

Greedo, Wampa, Luke.

21. Gross scenes

Jabba’s tongue, the TaunTaun spilling open, the trash monster (Dianoga) and that Sarlacc eating Boba Feet

22. The Bars

The Cantina. Maz’s Bar. That Outlander Club where Obi and Anakin go.

23. Monsters

Wampas. Rancor monster. Sarlacc monster. The Rathrars!

24. Minor characters with huge followings

Boba Fett, Chirrut Imwe, Baxe Malbus, Captain Phasma, Lando, Lama Su. Maybe not Lama Su.

25. Bad Guys

Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, Emperor Palpatine.

26. Iconic cuts and wipes in the edits

27. The opening crawl

Sorry, 'Rogue One.'

28. The arguments

Who is the most powerful? What’s the best ship? Who has the best story? Is Jar Jar racist? We could argue ANYTHING Star Wars.

29. Pod Races

The best part of 'The Phantom Menace.'

30. Star Wars Cosplay

31. Star Wars Fans

Lining up for days. Going to conventions. Making their own movies. Speaking like Jar Jar. Never gets old.

32. Wookies

Walking carpets. We want a hug.

33. Jedi, the ultimate controllers of the Force

34. The Empire

35. The merch

T-shirts. The toys. Action Figures. The Ships The LEGO sets! Take our money!

Star Wars merch! (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2015 Getty Images)

37. Ground vehicles

AT-ATs. Luke’s Landspeeder. The Turbo Tank.

38. Heroes

Luke, Leia, Obi Wan, Rey, Jyn, Qui-Gon Jinn, Wicket. YES, Wicket.

39. Jek Porkins

The chubby X-Wing pilot that blew up over the surface of the Death Star. RIP, Porkins.

40. The Planets

Jakku, Endor, Hoth, Coruscant, Tattooine, Then, hold us, like you did on Naboo.

