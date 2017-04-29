Actress Danielle Brooks returns to SC roots

Actress Danielle Brooks spoke to students at South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities on Friday. (Photo: Donna Isabell Walker)

GREENVILLE, SC - Actress Danielle Brooks is the star of acclaimed TV series “Orange is the New Black,” and she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the stage revival of the musical “The Color Purple.”

She’s also a graduate of the Juilliard School, but it was in her hometown of Greenville, at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, that she began learning her craft, honing the skills that would earn her critical accolades and hordes of devoted fans.

On Friday, Brooks returned to her alma mater to talk to students about the realities of building a career as an actress.

“This place really did give me the foundation, the basics of acting,” Brooks told a class of junior and senior drama students Friday afternoon. “It propelled me to where I am.”

At Governor’s School, Brooks acted in such plays as “The Laramie Project” and “The Crucible,” and it was the latter drama that gave her confidence that her looks and gender didn’t have to limit the types of roles she could play.

In “The Crucible,” Brooks was cast as Reverend John Hale, which was a turning point.

“I was so glad you didn’t cast me as Tituba,” the enslaved woman accused of being a witch, Brooks told Dan Murray, chairman of the acting department at SCGSAH, who was one of her teachers. “You could see me as more. … You allowed me to see myself as more than the world sees me.”

The 30 students weren’t told in advance who would be speaking to them, and when Brooks walked into the theater, the room erupted in cheers and applause.

After a wide-ranging discussion with Murray, Brooks took questions from students.

Asked by a student what keeps her motivated as an actress, Brooks responded, “There are still stories I haven’t seen being told. There’s purpose in that for me. I want to be the love interest, not always the best friend. I want to be in action films, so I work out. A lot. I want people to be able to relate to people they didn’t think they could relate to.”

Brooks, whose family still lives in Greenville, comes home periodically for visits. This time around, she was most excited to see Falls Park and “get my driver’s license renewed. I’ve been in New York for 10 years, and I still have a South Carolina license,” Brooks said in an interview following the forum.

Playing the role of Sofia in “The Color Purple” was a particularly exciting opportunity for Brooks because she saw the original stage production on Broadway as a teenager, and seeing it solidified her desire to be an actress.

In the original film version of “The Color Purple,” Oprah Winfrey was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Sofia. But Brooks said she wasn’t too intimidated to take on the role more than 30 years after Winfrey originated it.

“It was exciting,” she said. “I was grateful to get to try on her shoes.”

Greenville is still a favorite place, even if she doesn’t make it back as often as she might like.

“This place means a lot to me,” she said, adding that she was glad she could tell the students the full-circle story of her first Broadway show.

“It was beautiful that I got to share it.”

