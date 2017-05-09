'Nugget Kid' Breaks Record For Most Retweeted Tweet

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Could A Big Cat Be Lurking In Pontiac?
-
Mom Charged With Murdering Her Family
-
Arrest Made In Connection with Fatal Fairfield Fire
-
Cayce Residents React to Possible Development
-
Surprise Soldier Reunion
-
Father, Two Children Dead in House Fire
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
Extra Shot: School bans Mother's, Father's Day in the name of inclusivity
-
TBI issues AMBER Alert for Memphis girl
-
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Officer Alia
More Stories
-
Man Wanted on Drug Charges Shot, Killed in…May. 9, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
-
SC House Passes Gas Tax Increase to Fix State's RoadsMay. 9, 2017, 3:25 p.m.
-
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Forest Acres…May. 9, 2017, 11:38 a.m.