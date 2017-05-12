A Lava Lake The Size of NJ Exists And There's Closeup Pics

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
I-26 EB Fatal Accident
-
Fatal Shooting on Piney Wood Roads
-
Teacher Proposes with Help from Students
-
Darius Rucker to appear on CBS' 'Undercover Boss'
-
Missing Columbia Girl Says She was Kidnapped
-
Riverbanks Zoo Baby Gorilla Dies at Birth
-
Richland County Searches for Missing Teen
-
Drugged Driving Becoming Major Issue
-
Columbia Fire Department Battles Blaze on Lady Street
More Stories
-
15-Year-Old Girl Missing in the MidlandsMay 12, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
Charges Dropped for Man Suspected of Murder; Girl…May 12, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Columbia ShootingMay 12, 2017, 11:31 a.m.