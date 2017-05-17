Don't Let Netflix Be A Constant Reminder of Your Breakup
You did it! You finally took the step and broke up with your partner, now it's time to for a long Netflix binge. Unless Netflix's algorithms are constantly reminding you of your breakup! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
wltx 12:23 PM. EDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Marlboro County Girl Found Dead
-
Slidell man booked with murder after sheriff's office says he killed infant son
-
Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine
-
Body Found in Remote Area Identified as Missing Girl
-
How Much Is Too Much Caffeine?
-
Columbia City Council Talks Dreher Expansion
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
State Championships Decided, One Remaining
-
Man arrested in beating death of infant son
-
Midlands Family Had Flood Insurance, But Their Home Is Still In Shambles
More Stories
-
Female Columbia Park Ranger Assaulted by SuspectMay 17, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
South Carolina Family of 4 Killed in I-95 CrashMay 17, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Moped Driver Accused of Stealing Delivery TruckMay 17, 2017, 12:43 p.m.