Don't Use Your Pet's Name as Your Password Unless It's Complicated
When it comes to choosing a password, a lot of us pick a special date and a pet's name, but that's easy to hack. Use a more complicated name based on one of these pets! Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
wltx 8:44 AM. EDT May 31, 2017
