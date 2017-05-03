Even Though iPhone Sales Dipped, Apple Has Crazy Money in the Bank

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Questions $3500 Columbia Water Bill
-
Special Election Runoffs
-
Anyone Missing a Pig in Lexington?
-
Walter Scott's Brother, Mother Speak on Plea Deal
-
Bluff Road Fire Under Control
-
Twin sisters have baby boys on same day
-
Police Investigating A Possible Assault Involving USC Football Players
-
Exercises For Pregnant Women
-
Fairfield County Gets Creative Recruiting Teachers
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
More Stories
-
Minor Earthquake Reported in the MidlandsMay. 3, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Columbia Woman Questions $3,500 Water BillMay. 2, 2017, 11:16 p.m.
-
Election Results: SC Special Primary RacesMay. 2, 2017, 7:29 p.m.