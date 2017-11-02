Millennials Will Go Crazy For The Best Twist On Avocado On Toast
There's nothing more millennial than broadcasting yourself on social media, filling up with rage when your iCloud storage gets full and avocado on toast. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
wltx 12:04 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
2 Arrested After Police Find Gun, Drugs During…Nov. 2, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Verify: Is The Government Planning A Nationwide Blackout?Nov. 1, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
RECALL: Millions of Fire Extinguishers Recalled…Nov. 2, 2017, 11:07 a.m.