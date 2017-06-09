Police Doggy Dropout Ends Up With New Job at Governor's Mansion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Employees: We Haven't Been Paid in Weeks
-
New Businesses In Newbery
-
Restaurant Report Card: Lake Murray Deli & Bar
-
Deputies: Man Charged WIth Sexually Assaulting Mentally Challenged Woman
-
An Unusual Way To Give Employees A Pay Raise
-
Dozens injured in bus crash
-
Sumter Jail Director Resigns
-
Distracted driver with toddler
-
Terry, Chauna Thompson charged with murder in Denny's beating death
-
DJJ Music Students Perform Outdoor Concert
More Stories
-
Morning Deadly Crash Shuts Down Lexington County RoadJun. 9, 2017, 9:07 a.m.
-
Trump breaks silence on Comey testimony: 'total and…Jun. 9, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
Richland County Council Approves Part One of New…Jun. 8, 2017, 11:08 p.m.