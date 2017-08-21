Shocking Video of Man on Scooter Falling Into Massive Sinkhole Because He Was On Phone
The shocking footage of this man driving into a sinkhole in China could finally be the thing you needed to see so that you stop checking your phone while you drive. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
wltx 10:00 AM. EDT August 21, 2017
