The Majority of American Homes Are Now Cell Phone Only

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Holly Hill Sees Strong Storm Damage
-
Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD
-
More Snake Bite Calls This Year
-
Recall Affecting Meat Products
-
Water Bill Problem Solved
-
Woman Questions $3500 Columbia Water Bill
-
Changes Made To Trash PIck Up in Lexington
-
Common Ground on The Roads Bill
-
Suspect Accused of Punching Belk Employee
-
Hospital Employee Assaulted in Bathroom
More Stories
-
Person of Interest Identified in Shooting at SC PlantMay. 5, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
-
High Winds Rip Roof on Building in Midlands TownMay. 4, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
National Weater Service to Survey Holly HillMay. 5, 2017, 7:20 a.m.