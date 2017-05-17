You Can Now Send Your Loved One's Ashes Into Space
According to the FAI, only 553 people have ever been to space, so the chances are pretty slim but that number is going to get a lot higher because Elysium Space has partnered with Space X to send portions of a person's cremated remains into orbit. Jose Se
wltx 12:08 PM. EDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Marlboro County Girl Found Dead
-
Slidell man booked with murder after sheriff's office says he killed infant son
-
Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine
-
Body Found in Remote Area Identified as Missing Girl
-
How Much Is Too Much Caffeine?
-
Columbia City Council Talks Dreher Expansion
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
State Championships Decided, One Remaining
-
Man arrested in beating death of infant son
-
Midlands Family Had Flood Insurance, But Their Home Is Still In Shambles
More Stories
-
Female Columbia Park Ranger Assaulted by SuspectMay 17, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
South Carolina Family of 4 Killed in I-95 CrashMay 17, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Moped Driver Accused of Stealing Delivery TruckMay 17, 2017, 12:43 p.m.