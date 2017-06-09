You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
wltx 2:16 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Employees: We Haven't Been Paid in Weeks
-
New Businesses In Newbery
-
Restaurant Report Card: Lake Murray Deli & Bar
-
Deputies: Man Charged WIth Sexually Assaulting Mentally Challenged Woman
-
An Unusual Way To Give Employees A Pay Raise
-
Dozens injured in bus crash
-
Sumter Jail Director Resigns
-
Distracted driver with toddler
-
Terry, Chauna Thompson charged with murder in Denny's beating death
-
DJJ Music Students Perform Outdoor Concert
More Stories
-
2 Dead in Lexington County Head On CollisionJun. 9, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Baby Found Shaking, Crying In Car At SC WalmartJun. 9, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doorsJun. 9, 2017, 1:07 p.m.