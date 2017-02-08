CBS Host Charlie Rose to Have Surgery to Replace Heart Valve

(Photo: CBS)

(CBS) - CBS This Morning Anchor Charlie Rose will not be on the broadcast for several weeks, as he undergoes a medical procedure.

His co-host, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King, made the announcement Wednesday morning, and read a note from Charlie to his viewers.

A NOTE FROM CHARLIE ROSE:

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.

To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

