CBS Reveals Fall Lineup of New Shows

Shemar Moore stars in a scene from 'S.W.A.T.' (Photo: CBS)

(CBS) - CBS today unveiled its 2017-2018 primetime lineup, featuring four new comedies, four new dramas and 23 returning series.

The new series join a lineup that will finish the current season as America’s most watched network in viewers for the 14th time in 15 years, including the last nine years straight.

The new fall dramas are: SEAL TEAM, a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions, starring David Boreanaz; S.W.A.T., inspired by the television series and feature film, starring Shemar Moore as a S.W.A.T. sergeant in Los Angeles; and WISDOM OF THE CROWD, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jeremy Piven as a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder.

The new fall comedies are the highly anticipated YOUNG SHELDON, about 9-year-old genius Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas; 9JKL, starring Mark Feuerstein as an actor who’s newly single and returns home to live in an apartment sandwiched between his doting parents and his competitive brother and family; and ME, MYSELF & I, starring Bobby Moynihan in a single-camera comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods – as a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in present day and at age 65 in 2042. 9JKL and ME, MYSELF & I will both join the Monday night comedy block.

Providing CBS unparalleled stability, the Network will return 23 successful series to its 2017-2018 schedule. The 23 returning shows include the comedies THE BIG BANG THEORY, television’s #1 scripted series and the #1 comedy for seven consecutive years; KEVIN CAN WAIT, this season’s #1 new comedy; the critically acclaimed time period winner MOM; as well as LIFE IN PIECES, MAN WITH A PLAN and SUPERIOR DONUTS.

The returning dramas are NCIS, television’s #1 drama for eight consecutive seasons; BULL, this season’s #1 new drama in viewers; SCORPION, the most watched broadcast drama on Monday; BLUE BLOODS, a top 10 broadcast drama in viewers; NCIS: LOS ANGELES and MADAM SECRETARY, which are the #1 and #2 broadcast series on Sunday, respectively; time period winners NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, HAWAII FIVE-0 and MACGYVER; as well as CRIMINAL MINDS, ELEMENTARY and CODE BLACK.

The returning reality series are the Emmy Award-winning programs SURVIVOR, THE AMAZING RACE and UNDERCOVER BOSS.

In news, CBS will return 60 MINUTES, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary and five decades as television’s #1 news program, and Saturday’s #1 regularly scheduled program, 48 HOURS, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Two new series also set to premiere later in the 2017-2018 season are: BY THE BOOK, a comedy about a modern day man who decides to live his life strictly by the Bible, and INSTINCT, a drama starring Alan Cumming as a gifted author, university professor and former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life by the NYPD when they need his help to stop a serial killer.

In addition, NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL returns to CBS’ #1 primetime lineup for the fourth consecutive year with five early-season games on consecutive weeks. The Thursday broadcasts kick off on Sept. 28 with Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers.

The 2017-2018 night-by-night schedule:

MONDAYS – Two new comedies will join a night that will roll out in several phases this fall, with THE BIG BANG THEORY once again opening the night while the Network broadcasts NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL.

On Sept. 25, YOUNG SHELDON will have a special Monday premiere at 8:30 PM following the season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, and then move to its regular Thursday time period on Nov. 2. Television’s #1 new comedy KEVIN CAN WAIT will open the season at 9:00 PM, providing a strong launch pad for the new comedy ME, MYSELF & I, starring Bobby Moynihan, at 9:30 PM. SCORPION, Monday’s most watched scripted broadcast, returns at 10:00 PM to wrap up the night.

On Oct. 2, new family comedy 9JKL premieres at 8:30 PM, starring Mark Feuerstein, Linda Lavin and Elliott Gould, with THE BIG BANG THEORY providing the best comedy lead-in on television.

After NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ends, THE BIG BANG THEORY will move to its regular Thursday time period on Nov. 2. On Monday, Oct. 30, KEVIN CAN WAIT will shift to 8:00 PM to open the night, followed by 9JKL. Then, ME, MYSELF & I will move to its regular 9:00 PM time period, followed by the return of SUPERIOR DONUTS at 9:30 PM, starring Jermaine Fowler and Judd Hirsch.

TUESDAYS – Tuesday’s winning schedule remains intact. NCIS, television’s #1 drama for eight years, returns at 8:00 PM, followed by BULL, this season’s #1 new drama in viewers, at 9:00 PM. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, which improved its time period +33% from last year, caps the night at 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAYS – Two established hits bracket an exciting new drama. SURVIVOR once again anchors the night at 8:00 PM, where it continues to win in viewers and demographics, leading into the new military drama SEAL TEAM starring David Boreanaz at 9:00 PM. The hit drama CRIMINAL MINDS shifts to 10:00 PM to begin its 13th season.

THURSDAYS – NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL kicks off on Sept. 28, giving CBS a strong promotional platform to launch the new season. The Network’s top-rated entertainment schedule returns Nov. 2 with THE BIG BANG THEORY in its regular 8:00 PM slot, providing a perfect lead-in for the new comedy YOUNG SHELDON at 8:30 PM. Next is time period winner MOM at 9:00 PM, followed by LIFE IN PIECES, a time period winner in adults 25-54 at 9:30 PM. At 10:00 PM, Shemar Moore returns to CBS in the new action-packed drama S.W.A.T.

FRIDAYS – The only night on television where every hour grew in viewers this season. CBS’ winning night begins with time period winner MACGYVER at 8:00 PM, followed by HAWAII FIVE-0, another time period winner. At 10:00 PM, BLUE BLOODS, Friday’s #1 program, caps the evening of top-rated dramas.

SATURDAYS – CBS’ Saturday lineup features CRIMETIME SATURDAY, encore broadcasts of the Network’s popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed by the night’s #1 regularly scheduled program, 48 HOURS, at 10:00 PM.

SUNDAYS – The venerable 60 MINUTES returns at 7:00 PM, celebrating its 50th anniversary season. Television’s #1 news program for five decades will lead into the new drama WISDOM OF THE CROWD, starring Jeremy Piven, at 8:00 PM. Sunday’s #1 scripted broadcast, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, shifts to 9:00 PM, followed by MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday’s #2 scripted broadcast, at 10:00 PM to close out the weekend.

CBS will once again present original programming throughout the full season, rolling out new series BY THE BOOK and INSTINCT, and returning favorites CODE BLACK, ELEMENTARY, MAN WITH A PLAN and the award-winning reality series THE AMAZING RACE and UNDERCOVER BOSS.

