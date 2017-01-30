COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The Chainsmokers are planning to make a stop in the Midlands during their 40-city tour this spring.
The Grammy-nominated artist/producer duo will release their debut album this year after leaving it up to fans to decide if they should do so. Concert goers will receive a copy of the their album at the event. Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will join the duo on tour as a special guest on all dates.
The 'Memories: Do Not Open' North American tour kicks off on April 13 in Miami and will make a stop at the Colonial Life Arena on May 23.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at http://www.ticketmaster.com/
