Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform on January 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The Chainsmokers are planning to make a stop in the Midlands during their 40-city tour this spring.

The Grammy-nominated artist/producer duo will release their debut album this year after leaving it up to fans to decide if they should do so. Concert goers will receive a copy of the their album at the event. Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will join the duo on tour as a special guest on all dates.

The 'Memories: Do Not Open' North American tour kicks off on April 13 in Miami and will make a stop at the Colonial Life Arena on May 23.

NEW TOUR + NEW ALBUM + NEW PRODUCTION = OUR MOST AMAZING SHOW EVER - TICKETS ARE GONNA FLY, PRESALE 3PM ET / 12PM PT https://t.co/ucCOv0CCDx pic.twitter.com/wJYRXO48jp — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 30, 2017

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at http://www.ticketmaster.com/

