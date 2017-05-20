SC Native Charlamagne Tha God Gets Major Key

Charlamagne tha God gets key to the city (Photo: Instagram: cthagod)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Making a stop at the Columbia Black Expo, radio personality Charlamagne tha God received a key to the city and got a day named after him, according to his Instagram post.

"I heard this unlocks Chick-fil-A on Sundays. We'll see," he joked.

He is currently on a book tour promoting his latest project titled "Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It." The South Carolina native can be heard every morning on the nationally syndicated show "The Breakfast Club."

