Charlie Sheen tweets God should take ‘Trump Next'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Charlie Sheen is facing social media backlash after tweeting that God should take President-elect Donald Trump next.

Sheen tweeted Wednesday evening, “Dear God, Trump next, please!” while including the middle finger emoji.

Dear God;



🖕🏾



© — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

The tweet came following the deaths this week of Hollywood legends Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds one day apart.

Sheen's tweet was roundly criticized on Twitter.