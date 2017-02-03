Comedian Dave Chappelle Gets Key to the City of Columbia

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin honors comedian Dave Chappelle during a visit to Columbia's Allen University of February 3, 2017. (Photo: Steve Benjamin)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Comedian Dave Chappelle has been honored with the key to the city of Columbia.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin awarded Chappelle the key Friday and proclaimed it, "Dave Chappelle Day."

The star comedian was in town to perform two shows at the Township Auditorium. And while people know he's a great funnyman, most likely don't know that he has a connection to Columbia.

Hours before his shows, he stopped by Allen University, where he spoke on campus. As it turns out, his great grandfather was Bishop William D. Chappelle, a former Allen University President.

The historic Chappelle Hall on campus is named in his honor.

Dave Chappelle at Allen University today! Black History Fact: Chappelle Hall is named after Dave Chappelle's great grandfather. pic.twitter.com/scsvSoxdGg — Allen University (@AllenUniv) February 3, 2017

Chappelle was also joined during the visit by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King.

More photos of Dave Chappelle and Gayle King at Allen university today! pic.twitter.com/3AuYfLH0cr — Allen University (@AllenUniv) February 3, 2017

Here is the full proclamation for the city proclaiming February 3rd as "Dave Chappelle Day."

WHEREAS, Dave Chappelle is a one-of-a-kind comic whose humor has made him one of the most successful comedians of the past decade; and WHEREAS, Mr. Chappelle’s great grandfather Bishop William David Chappelle was a preacher, teacher and businessman in Columbia, South Carolina; WHEREAS, the Chappelle Auditorium at Allen University and Chappelle Memorial AME Church in Columbia were founded in the family’s name; and WHEREAS, Bishop William David Chappelle’s legacy lives on in Mr. Chappelle’s life; and WHEREAS, Mr. Chappelle has been awarded two Vision Awards from the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, has been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards and two Teen Choice Awards; and WHEREAS, Comedy Central ranks Chappelle as Number 43 of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” and Esquire Magazine has called him “the comic genius of America,” and he was featured on the cover of GQ Magazine’s Man of the Year issue in 2015; and WHEREAS, Mr. Chappelle’s work continues to inspire, encourage and, of course, make people laugh. NOW THEREFORE, I, Stephen K. Benjamin, Mayor of the City of Columbia, South Carolina, along with my fellow members of Columbia City Council, do hereby proclaim February 3, 2017 to be Dave Chappelle Day in the great City of Columbia and urge my fellow citizens to recognize and participate in its observance.



(© 2017 WLTX)