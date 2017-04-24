WLTX
Coroner: 'Happy Days' Star Erin Moran Died of Cancer

Justin L. Mack , justin.mack@Indystar.com , wltx 12:14 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

Harrison County, Indiana officials are reporting that Erin Moran likely died of cancer in her New Salisbury, Ind., home.

According to a news release from the Harrison County coroner's and sheriff's offices, an autopsy revealed that the "Happy Days" star was battling stage 4 cancer of an unknown type.

The statement goes on to say that no illegal drugs were found in the home.

