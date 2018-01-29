Country Star Chris Stapleton Coming to Columbia for Concert

(Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Country superstar Chris Stapleton is coming to Columbia for a concert this year.

The Colonial Life Arena announced Monday that Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' will stop in Columbia on October 25.

Tickets for the event go on sale February 9 at the box office at the arena and on Ticketmaster.com.

Stapleton has been a writer, penning hits for singers such as Kenny Chensey, and fronted a bluegrass group, The SteelDrivers.

The tour announcement follows a remarkable weekend for Stapleton, who won Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at last night’s 60th GRAMMY Awards. Stapleton also joined legendary artist Emmylou Harris on the live GRAMMY broadcast for a performance of “Wildflowers” in tribute of Tom Petty. Additionally, Stapleton returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and performed two songs from his most recent album, From A Room: Volume 2, joined by special guest Sturgill Simpson (watch here and here).

Moreover, Stapleton is featured on Justin Timberlake’s new song, “Say Something.” The music video—which was filmed in a single shot at L.A.’s historic Bradbury Building—has been viewed over 7 million times since it was released last Thursday.

Released December 1, 2017 on Mercury Records Nashville (purchase here), Volume 2 debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Its release follows the May 5, 2017 release of From A Room: Volume 1, which was the #1 best-selling country album of 2017. Stapleton’s 2015 double-platinum solo debut, Traveller, was the #2 best-selling country album of 2017.



