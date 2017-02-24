Darius Rucker to Perform for USC on April 5

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's a date! Singing star and University of South Carolina alum Darius Rucker is making good on his promise to give a free concert on the school's campus.
USC President Harris Pastides announced on Twitter Friday in a video that Rucker will be performing on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena. In the video, Pastides is seen talking on the phone with Rucker setting up the final details, although you don't hear Rucker's voice.
He'll be joined by Patrick Davis and the Midnight Choir. Davis is a Nashville recording star who also went to USC.
Now originally, the school and Rucker said he'd perform on the Horseshoe. However, as Pastides said in the video, "we're going to need a bigger venue."
Rucker had pledged last fall to perform if the Gamecocks won six games to become bowl eligible. He is, of course, the former frontman for "Hootie & the Blowfish," which began at USC. He's also a Gamecock super fan.
Current USC students will have first crack at the tickets. For more information about the concert, go the Darius Rucker concert page set up on USC's website.
Just got off the phone with @dariusrucker. Mark your calendars, #UofSC students! Darius is coming home! https://t.co/m7aEIX7pJv pic.twitter.com/p6XQqaAQtX— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) February 24, 2017
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs