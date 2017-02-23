Darius Rucker to Star in 'Hawaii Five-O' Episode

Darius Rucker (Photo: CBS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Country star and South Carolina native Darius Rucker will be guest-starring on Friday's new episode of the CBS series "Hawaii Five-O."

But spoiler alert: it doesn't look like he'll be the good guy.

In fact, Rucker tweeted Thursday that "I told them I wanted to play the worst dude on the planet, and that's what I did!"

Entertainment Weekly reported a few weeks ago that he'll play some type of bomb maker in the episode.

In a preview clip sent out by CBS, the former "Hootie and the Blowfish" frontman can be seen standing in the middle of the road to stop a oncoming cop car. When the officer stops and gets out, Rucker tells the policeman that he'd run off the road. But when the cop goes to the side of the road to look for the vehicle, Rucker's character pulls a gun on him while his back is turned.

What happens next? Well, you'll have to watch to find out. And you can do that by tuning in to WLTX at 9 p.m.

