Dave Chappelle to Perform in Columbia

Dave Chappelle (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing here in Columbia, when he has a live show at the Township Auditorium next month.

Chappelle is set to perform February 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. They're $65 a piece.

Chappelle has been a star since the 1990s, and is perhaps best known from his Comedy Central show that ran in the early 2000s.

For more information on the show, visit the Township Auditorium's website.