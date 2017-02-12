GRAMMYs 2017: ET Breaks Down the Diva-Off Between Adele and Beyonce

We are just four days away from GRAMMY night and one of the most exciting races is the battle between Beyonce and Adele. ET's Cameron Mathison joined ETonline's senior music editor, Sophie Schillaci, in our brand new Absolut Lime Green Room to give you a closer look at the two superstars.

Both divas, each known by only one name, are nominated for the top three awards (i.e. Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year) and both will perform, but how do they really stack up?

"If Beyonce wins eight of the nine categories she's nominated in, she becomes the most winning female artist of all time, taking the spot from Alison Krauss," Mathison says.

"Adele, meanwhile, has 18 nominations and 10 wins, so that's not a bad record," Schillaci points out.

One of Adele's advantages is that she's already won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "Skyfall," which are two distinctions Beyonce has not claimed ... yet.

"But you know what? It's only a matter of time before Queen B gets those too," Mathison says. "I'm just saying."

"Whatever happens on Sunday, we know one thing for sure -- these two powerhouses have big love and respect for each other," Mathison adds.

ET teamed up with Absolut Lime -- the newest citrus flavor from Absolut -- to bring you GRAMMY news all week long. Absolut Lime will also be hosting a winners' lounge backstage at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

(© 2017 WUSA)