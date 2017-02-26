Oscars 2017: Winners' list

We'll be updating in real time as Oscar winners are announced. The 89th Academy Awards air live Sunday (ABC's coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT). Winners listed in bold.
ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
WINNER: Zootopia
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
WINNER: Piper
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
WINNER: The Salesman, Iran
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
SOUND EDITING
WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
DOCUMENTARY
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
13th
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
WINNER: Suicide Squad
SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls
City of Stars from La La Land
The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go from Moana
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
