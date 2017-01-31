Richland Sheriff's Department Offers Free Self-Defense Class

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are holding a free women's self-defense class next month.

The event will be at the Richland County Library on North Main Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 25.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the goal of the program is to empower women to recognize their strengths, and make sound decisions when faced with potentially dangerous situations.

Here are the suggestions for the training:

• Minimum age: 18 years old; 16/17 years old with a parent

• 4 hour physical class

• Please wear comfortable clothes

• Please bring a bottled water or Gatorade

People who want to attend should call 803.576.3086.

If you can't make this session, there will be two others in June.

June 10th 2017

Time: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Location: NorthStar Christian Center – 711 Longtown Road

RSVP: Nina Ducate, (803) 576-3086

June 24, 2017

Time: 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Location: Eastover Library – 608 Main Street, Eastover

RSVP: Nina Ducate (803) 576-3086



(© 2017 WLTX)