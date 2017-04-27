'Facts of Life' Star Charlotte Rae Diagnosed with Bone Cancer

Charlotte Rae (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - "Facts of Life" star Charlotte Rae has revealed that she had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

The 91-year-old actress spoke about her illness in an interview with People magazine that was published on Thursday.

Rae says the diagnosis came last week. She previously battled pancreatic cancer, which she was able to recover from.

“Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life," Rae said. "I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.”

Rae is best known for playing the motherly Edna Garrett (or more simply, Mrs. Garrett or Mrs. G) on both "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes."

She most recently appeared in the 2015 Meryl Streep film "Ricki and the Flash."

