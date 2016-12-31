WLTX
Happy Birthday, Happy New Year to These Celebs

wltx 6:09 PM. EST December 31, 2016

(WLTX) -- Can you imagine celebrating your birthday on a major holiday? January 1st is the start of a new year, but there are a few people who celebrate the holiday on a personal level. One thing that is for sure, there is always a party to go to and maybe even a day off from work. 

Here is a list of people born on January 1st: 

  • January 1, 1735- Paul Revere, Revolutionary War.
  • January 1, 1752- Betsy Ross, designed first U.S.flag
  • January 1, 1895- J. Edgar Hoover, FBI Director
  • January 1, 1969- Morris Chestnut, Actor
  • January 1, 1987- Meryl Davis, Olympic Figure Skater
  • January 1, 1953- Gary Johnson, Politician
  • January 1, 1958- Grandmaster Flash, Hip Hop Artist
  • January 1, 1969-Verne Troyer, Actor


