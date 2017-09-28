Hugh Hefner Made Plans to be Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe

CBS News previously reported Hefner planned to spend eternity with Marilyn Monroe. He purchased the crypt next to Monroe's in 1992 for $75,000. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine, which he described as being there to "ignite the flame that became the sexual revolution," has died, the magazine said Wednesday. He was 91 years old.

Hefner died at home, surrounded by loved ones, according to a press release from Playboy. The magazine said he died from natural causes.

CBS News previously reported Hefner planned to spend eternity with Marilyn Monroe. He purchased the crypt next to Monroe's in 1992 for $75,000.

Monroe was featured on the cover of Playboy's first-ever issue in 1953. The NY Daily News reports Monroe is buried at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.