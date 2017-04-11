J Geils, Founder of the 'J Geils Band' Dies

J. Geils (Photo: John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - John "J" Geils Jr. the founder of 1980s hit makers "The J Geils Band," has died at the age of 71.

Geils was found dead Tuesday at his home in Massachusetts. Authorties say his death is not suspicious.

The band actually formed in the 1970s, but they broke out in 1980 with their hit "Love Stinks." They went on to record such radio staples as "Centerfold" and "Freeze Frame."

